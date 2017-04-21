B.C. election 2017: Full ridings list
A A
Voters in British Columbia go to the polls on May 9 in the 2017 provincial election. Global News has complete coverage of the B.C. election 2017.
Here is a full list of the the 87 ridings in the B.C. election, including a link to the riding page with more details.
- Abbotsford-Mission
- Abbotsford-South
- Abbotsford-West
- Boundary-Similkameen
- Burnaby-Deer Lake
- Burnaby-Edmonds
- Burnaby-Lougheed
- Burnaby North
- Cariboo-Chilcotin
- Cariboo North
- Chilliwack
- Chilliwack-Kent
- Columbia River-Revelstoke
- Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
- Coquitlam-Maillardville
- Courtenay-Comox
- Cowichan Valley
- Delta North
- Delta South
- Esquimalt-Metchosin
- Fraser-Nicola
- Kamloops-North Thompson
- Kamloops-South Thompson
- Kelowna-Lake Country
- Kelowna-Mission
- Kelowna West
- Kootenay East
- Kootenay West
- Langford-Juan de Fuca
- Langley
- Langley-East
- Maple Ridge-Mission
- Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
- Mid Island-Pacific Rim
- Nanimo
- Nanaimo-North Cowichan
- Nechako Lakes
- Nelson-Creston
- New Westminster
- North Coast
- North Island
- North Vancouver-Lonsdale
- North Vancouver-Seymour
- Oak Bay-Gordon Head
- Parksville-Qualicum
- Peace River North
- Peace River South
- Penticton
- Port Coquitlam
- Port Moody-Coquitlam
- Powell River-Sunshine Coast
- Prince George-Mackenzie
- Prince George-Valemount
- Richmond North Centre
- Richmond-Queensborough
- Richmond South Centre
- Richmond-Steveston
- Saanich North and the Islands
- Saanich South
- Shuswap
- Skeena
- Stikine
- Surrey-Cloverdale
- Surrey-Fleetwood
- Surrey-Green Timbers
- Surrey-Guildford
- Surrey-Newton
- Surrey-Panorama
- Surrey South
- Surrey-Whalley
- Surrey-White Rock
- Vancouver-Fairview
- Vancouver-False Creek
- Vancouver-Fraserview
- Vancouver-Hastings
- Vancouver-Kensington
- Vancouver-Kingsway
- Vancouver-Langara
- Vancouver-Mount Pleasant
- Vancouver-Point Grey
- Vancouver-Quilchena
- Vancouver-West End
- Vernon-Monashee
- Victoria-Beacon Hill
- Victoria-Swan Lake
- West Vancouver-Capilano
- West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.