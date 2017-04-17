B.C. election 2017: Vancouver-West End riding

In 2013: NDP incumbent Spencer Chandra Herbert easily won re-election over B.C. Liberal challenger Scott Harrison (57 per cent to 28 per cent).

In 2009: Chandra Herbert continued to be the youngest MLA in the legislature when he defeated Liberal candidate Laura McDiarmid by 4,000 votes (57 per cent to 33 per cent).

History & Geography: Created for the last election when Vancouver-Burrard was split in two, Vancouver-West End consists of all of downtown Vancouver west of Burrard up to Georgia, and then west of Jervis.

The NDP enjoys strong support throughout the riding, with the exception of pockets that represent some of the newer condos in Coal Harbour.

Candidates

Liberals- Nigel Elliott: Elliott is a former researcher at the legislature, and now works in public affairs, specializing in public policy, issues management and stakeholder engagement. He also volunteers at a weekly drop-in centre for male and transgender sex trade workers.

NDP-Spencer Chandra Herbert: The critic for Arts, Tourism, Film/TV, Heritage and PAVCO. Prior to being elected in a 2008 by-election, he was a COPE park board commissioner. He and his husband Romi welcomed a baby boy, born through surrogacy on Feb. 14, 2017, the day the last sitting of the legislature opened.

Greens- James Marshall: An animator, artist, and technical artist in the video game and film industry. Marshall is an alumnus of the multi-time world champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band.

2017 Stats: Vancouver-West End

Population (2014): 57,287 (42nd)

Population Deviation from Average: 7.8 per cent

Area: 14 sq km (76th)

Pop Density: 4,091.9 (12th)

Average Age: 38.3 years (74th)

English as Second Language: 39.14 per cent (24th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Persian (Farsi) – 4.13 per cent

Korean – 3.30 per cent

Spanish – 3.21 per cent