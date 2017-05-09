BC election 2017: Live real-time results

The 2017 B.C. election is coming to an end. Voters across British Columbia will go to the polls today (Tuesday, May 9) to fill out their ballot and help choose the province’s next premier.

Want live results for specific B.C. ridings? Find your riding here

BC Liberal leader Christy Clark, BC NDP leader John Horgan, and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver have been trekking across British Columbia’s 87 ridings during the 2017 election campaign and at the end of the night, one of them will likely be the province’s next premier.

When can I vote in the B.C. election?

Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

You can enter your address in this map to find out where to go to choose your MLA.

Follow live, real-time results from the 2017 B.C. election with the interactive map below when polls close.