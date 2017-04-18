BC election 2017: A look at promises made by BC Liberals, BC NDP and BC Green parties

With any election campaign comes a wave of promises.

Global News is looking at the major promises from each major political party ahead of the B.C. election on May 9.

Skip to the promises made by the:

The incumbent BC Liberals have promised some new spending — over and above what has already been outlined in the government’s three-year fiscal plan that was tabled with this year’s budget.

BC Liberal Party

Here are a few of the BC Liberals’ campaign promises:

April 13, 2017 – Creating jobs in communities like Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert to further expand B.C.’s growing LNG industry. Still have a plan to get more LNG projects approved.

April 12, 2017 – Tax breaks for new companies and more seats in science and technology education programs (already announced in the budget).

April 10 , 2017 – Work with the federal government on their new plan to expand the number of childcare spaces in British Columbia by increasing investment in childcare by $352.5 million, creating 5,000 new child care spaces in 2017, with a goal of up to 13,000 spaces by 2020, investing more than $90 million towards operating expenses to keep childcare costs more affordable and investing $120 million each year for the Child Care Subsidy program.

April 10, 2017 – Invest $2.6 billion in capital spending by post-secondary institutions for new buildings and renewal of infrastructure at campuses across B.C.

April 10, 2017 – Investing $217 million for up to 5,200 new student seats in the Surrey school districts.

April 10, 2017 – Working with the Coastal First Nations towards the elimination of the grizzly bear hunt in the Great Bear Rainforest, continuing with the science based approach to the bear hunt elsewhere in the province.

April 10, 2017 – Invest $27 million to support an enhanced provincial caribou recovery program to ensure caribou maintain self-sustaining populations.

April 10, 2017 – Continue to strengthen the mussel defense program to keep quagga and zebra mussels out of B.C. Also invest $1.8 million for 31 grants to regional invasive species committees, local governments and the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia to help control the spread of invasive plants.

April 10, 2017 – Invest more than $70 million per year in prevention and intervention programs and services that benefit victims of domestic violence and other crimes.

April 10, 2017 – Work with police departments to develop a legitimate marijuana screening device to ensure drug impaired drivers are kept off BC roads.

April 10, 2017 – Invest $225 million over three years to reduce surgical wait times for elective surgeries. In addition, increase the B.C. tobacco tax by 10 percent and dedicate all increased revenues to fund cancer research and treatment.

April 10, 2017 – Fund an additional 250 mental health and problematic substance use beds by 2022.

April 10, 2017 – Dedicate $165 million for youth mental health needs and substance abuse issues.

April 10, 2017 – New tax credits to help seniors, including a tax credit for those caring for seniors or family members with disabilities, and doubling a tax credit for seniors who renovate their homes. In addition, introduce a Respite Tax Credit of up to $2,500 for people caring for seniors or family members with disabilities.

April 10, 2017 – $10 million to increase the value of charitable tax credits

April 10, 2017 – $15 million from hunting licence fees will go towards the creation of a new wildlife society

April 10, 2017 – Building an earthquake early warning system for schools, hospitals and emergency command centres and $10 million to increase the value of charitable tax credits. Also create a $3,000 tax credit for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue workers.

April 9, 2017 – A cap on bridge tolls and a new tax break for people living in ferry-dependent communities.

Feb. 14, 2017 – Four consecutive balanced budgets to eliminate the province’s operating debt by 2021.

Feb. 14, 2017 – A four-year freeze on personal income taxes, and no change to the carbon tax until 2021.

BC NDP Party

April 17, 2017: BC NDP leader John Horgan is promising to improve mental health and addictions services by creating a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions; implementing an “ask once, get help fast” approach, re-opening facilities at Riverview; supporting students in the school system and taking action to address the overdose crisis.

April 17, 2017: Promises to build urgent care centres; which would have more services than a walk-in clinic but not at the level of a hospital. Horgan did not outline a specific number but instead said they would start with a “handful” and go from there.

April 16, 2017: The party would eliminate bridge tolls on the Port Man and Golden Ears bridges completely.

April 13, 2017: Increase welfare rates by $100/month.

April 13, 2017: Increase income exemption by $200/month.

April 13, 2017: Will provide no-interest loans for post-secondary students and each will get a $1,000 grant for graduating.

April 13, 2017: Restore a tax bracket for incomes over $150,000, which was brought in temporarily in 2014 and 2015 by the Liberal government but was eliminated for 2016.

April 13, 2017: Increase the general corporate income tax by a percentage point from 11 to 12 per cent.

April 13, 2017: Add a new tax on real estate speculation, which would be a two per cent tax on the value of homes owned by people who do not otherwise pay taxes in B.C.

April 13, 2017: Will build 114,000 new rental and co-op homes around the province and create 96,000 jobs.

April 13, 2017: Reduce the small business tax rate to two per cent, down from 2.5 per cent.

April 13, 2017: Bring back the seniors’ BC Ferries discount on weekdays.

April 13, 2017: Provide new funding for classroom supplies and equipment in elementary and high schools.

April 13, 2017: The NDP government will spend $7-billion on capital projects over five years; which would be added to the provincial debt.

April 12, 2017: Introduce a $400 annual rebate for renters and make other changes to the Residential Tenancy Act, including accessibility and ‘renovictions’. The $400 grant would be per unit and all renters in B.C. would be eligible, regardless of income.

March 15, 2017: The minimum wage will be raised to $15 per hour.

Feb. 3, 2017: Rebate cheques to offset increases in the cost of the province’s carbon tax. Rebates would start in less than three years to lessen the impact of increases in the carbon tax from $30 per tonne to $50 a tonne. Horgan is pledging to focus on things like transit, tougher regulations, solar panels, energy-friendly buildings and more.

Nov. 24, 2016: Ban the contentious practice of grizzly bear trophy hunting in B.C. Horgan said the hunt doesn’t make economical or environmental sense.

Sept. 15, 2016: Get Metro Vancouver commuters moving again by increasing the provincial share of funding for public transportation improvements to 40 per cent and creating thousands of jobs over the next decade.



BC Green Party

April 18, 2017: Establish a ministry responsible for mental health and addictions. Allocate $80 million to fund early intervention, youth mental health initiatives, supervised injection sites and community based centres for mental health and rehabilitation. Invest $35 million over four years in home care to enable seniors and other people who need assistance to stay in their own homes. Invest an additional $100 million over for years to enhance child protection services.

April 17, 2017: Establish a public watchdog to oversee government advertising and communications, block cabinet ministers from engaging in partisan fundraising, ban corporate, union and out-of-province donations and place limits on individual contributions that would be in line with current federal limits. The Greens banned big money in September.

April 12, 2017: Increase disability rates by 10 per cent effective Oct. 1, 2017, rising to 50 per cent above the current level on April 1, 2020. Introduce a basic income support for youth aged 18 to 24, who are transitioning out of foster care, at an estimated cost of $60 million per year. Strike an independent “fair-wages commission” that will be tasked with establishing a new minimum wage and overseeing regular rate reviews. Roll Medical Service Plan (MSP) premiums into the payroll tax and personal income tax to ensure that they are administered in a more equitable and progressive manner.

April 11, 2017: Double the foreign buyers’ tax (to 30 per cent) and expand it across B.C. Invest up to $750 million to build 4,000 new units of affordable housing per year. Enhance the provisions of the Residential Tenancy Act to control rent increases and to protect tenants from tenure termination that will result in the loss of affordable accommodation.

April 5, 2017: Provide free daycare for working parents with children under three.

March 30, 2017: Progressively increase the carbon tax by $10 per year for four years beginning January 2018 (up from $30 per year right now). An investment of $29 million over four years to enhance the scientific understanding of the effects of climate change on B.C. Introduce new legislation to enhance the protection of agricultural land, and to increase the proportion of ALR land in use for agricultural purposes.

March 29, 2017: Invest $30 million to enhance the long term viability of the agricultural sector.

March 22, 2017: Invest $120 million over four years in partnerships with the industry, academic institutions and government to support research, development and commercialization of climate friendly technologies and set up an emerging economy task force to address the changing nature of business over the next 10 to 25 years.