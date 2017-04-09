B.C. Liberals to cap tolls on Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges to $500 a year

One month ahead of the provincial election, the B.C. Liberals announced Sunday they will cap tolls for commuters on two bridges following the election.

According to a release, commuters could pay no more than $500 per year to cross the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges. The cap would also apply to the replaced Pattullo Bridge and the George Massey Tunnel Replacement once they are up and running.

The cap, which applies to personal vehicles with a TReO decal, could provide substantial savings for some regular commuters. The Liberals estimate that non-business weekday drivers with a TReO decal can spend approximately $1,600 a year crossing the Port Mann Bridge.

The B.C. Liberals estimate the toll caps, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, will cost the provincial government $30 million annually.