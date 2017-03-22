B.C. Green Party unveils economic plan

The B.C. Green Party is rolling out its plan to win over votes in the upcoming provincial election and it’s all about focusing on the new economy.

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver unveiled their economic platform strategy on Wednesday, which emphasizes three pillars: economic security, sustainability, and responsible government with a particular focus on supporting innovation and investing in sustainable high-tech jobs.

Weaver and his team are looking to cause an upset in May and do more than split the vote.

“Government has one job that is more important than anything else: to support all British Columbians in living healthy and prosperous lives,” Weaver said in a statement. “That starts with a healthy economy. The most important factor in an individual’s health and well-being is their income. Furthermore, when people feel secure, they can feel comfortable pursuing their innovative ideas and dreams.”

Weaver said the Greens would spend $120 million over four years to support research and commercialization in new emerging and clean tech sectors, while moving away from B.C.’s resource-based economy.

In addition to that, the B.C. Green Party leader said they would set up an emerging economy task force looking at the changing nature of business over the next 10 to 25 years.

Weaver also touched on the hot issue of corporate and union donations, which the B.C. Green Party banned last year. It’s a decision, Weaver says, that paid off.

“We banned receiving corporate and union donations ourselves,” Weaver said.

“As soon as we did that our fundraising went through the roof. We raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars in December alone. We’re up well over 500 per cent on month-to-month fundraising and we’ll be well-resourced with 14 full-time paid staff on our campaign team with a campaign bus that will travel the province.”

The B.C. Green Party has more than 60 candidates right now but said they are planning on running a full slate of candidates in all 87 ridings.

British Columbians will be heading to the polls on May 7.