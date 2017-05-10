BC election results 2017: Global News projects Liberal government

B.C. will be ruled by a Liberal government, but it could be either a minority or majority depending on possible recounts and the counting of absentee ballots.

The BC Liberals are elected or leading in 43 of the province’s 87 ridings. The NDP were elected or leading in 41 ridings while the Green Party won three seats.

Two seats — Courtenay-Comox and Maple Ridge-Mission — are currently leaning NDP but could face recounts.

British Columbia hasn’t had a minority government since the 1952 election when the Social Credit Party narrowly defeated the NDP.

Before that, the Liberals and Conservatives formed a coalition government that lasted from 1941 to 1951.

More to come.