May 10, 2017 3:09 am
Updated: May 10, 2017 3:32 am

BC election results 2017: Global News projects Liberal government

By Online News Producer  Global News

BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark did all but announce her victory in the provincial election Wednesday, saying she had won the popular vote and intended "to lead British Columbia's government.

B.C. will be ruled by a Liberal government, but it could be either a minority or majority depending on possible recounts and the counting of absentee ballots.

The BC Liberals are elected or leading in 43 of the province’s 87 ridings. The NDP were elected or leading in 41 ridings while the Green Party won three seats.

Two seats — Courtenay-Comox and Maple Ridge-Mission — are currently leaning NDP but could face recounts.

WATCH:  Christy Clark claims popular vote win, says absentee ballots will secure her win

British Columbia hasn’t had a minority government since the 1952 election when the Social Credit Party narrowly defeated the NDP.

BC election 2017: Live real-time results

Before that, the Liberals and Conservatives formed a coalition government that lasted from 1941 to 1951.

David Akin breaks down possible scenarios in close election

More to come.

