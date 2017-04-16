B.C. election 2017: Esquimalt-Metchosin riding

This riding has been re-established after being redistricted in 2005 as Esquimalt-Royal Roads. Under either name, it’s largely been an NDP riding, going back to Moe Sihota in the 90s, but the riding did vote Liberal in their 2001 landslide victory. Since then, NDP Maurine Karagianis won the riding three times beginning in 2005.

History & Geography: An Esquimalt riding has existed since the very first provincial election in 1871. Today it comprises Esquimalt, Royal Roads, Colwood, and Northern Metchosin. The riding has gone to the NDP in eight of the last 10 elections, with the party having large support in Esquimalt, and right-wing parties doing better in newer suburbs in View Royal and Colwood. Former Conservative leader Robert Henry Pooley held this seat from 1912 to 1937.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Barb Desjardins: A popular three-term mayor of Esquimalt, she was first elected to council in 2005. She is also a physiotherapist and small business owner.

NDP – Mitzi Dean: Dean will succeed Karagianis, who has retired. For the past decade she has worked as the executive director of the Pacific Centre Family Services Association, and has spent her career working in community services.

Greens – Andy MacKinnon: A retired forest ecologist and instructor, he has served as a city councillor in Metchosin since 2014. He is also the co-author of six books about the plants of western North America.

2017 Stats: Esquimalt-Metchosin

Population (2014): 51,450 (65th)

Population Deviation from Average: -3.1 per cent

Area: 378 sq km (44th)

Pop Density: 136.1 (46th)

Average Age: 43.1 years (31st)

English as Second Language: 10.77 per cent (68th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

German – 1.09 per cent

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 0.65 per cent

Spanish – 0.63 per cent