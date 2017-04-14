B.C. election 2017: Surrey Green Timbers riding

In 2013: NDP incumbent Sue Hammell easily won re-election, beating Liberal Amrik Tung 58 per cent to 34 per cent.

In 2009: Hammell thumped the competition in this riding, defeating Liberal Rani Mangat by over 7000 votes, 73-24 per cent—the NDP’s biggest margin of victory.

History & Geography: Created in 1991, Surrey-Green Timbers is directly south of Whalley, bordered by Scott Road to the west, 144th Street to the east, 96th Avenue to the north, and 80th Avenue to the south (save for a small section that goes down to 75th Avenue on its western end). It has gone to Sue Hammell in every election it has been contested except 2001.

This year, even with Hammell retiring from politics, the NDP is expected to hold the riding.

Candidates

Liberals-Brenda Locke: Previously the MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers in the Legislature from 2001 to 2005 (the only time Sue Hammell was beaten), and served as minister of state for mental health and addiction services.

NDP-Rachna Singh: A CUPE employee and anti-racism activist, Singh emigrated to Canada from India 15 years ago.

Singh has a masters of psychology degree and has worked as a drug and alcohol counsellor and support worker for victims of domestic violence.

Green- Saira Aujla- A realtor, Aujla grew up in Hong Kong and speaks Cantonese , Punjabi, Hindi and English. She ran for nomination for the federal Liberals in the last election cycle.

2017 Stats: Surrey-Green Timbers

Population (2014): 58,816 (28th)

Population Deviation from Average: 10.7 per cent

Area: 18 sq km (72nd)

Pop Density: 3,267.6 (15th)

Average Age: 34.4 years (86th)

English as Second Language: 69.37 per cent (3rd)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 48.60 per cent

Hindi – 6.03 per cent

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 2.39 per cent