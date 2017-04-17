B.C. election 2017: Prince George-Valemont riding

The Prince George-Valemont riding has voted Liberal in the last two provincial elections.

In 2013: Liberal cabinet minister Shirley Bond was re-elected by a margin of more than 4,000 votes (45 per cent to 35 per cent)

In 2009: Bond defeated NDP candidate Julie Carew by over 2,000 votes, 51 per cent to 38 per cent.

History & Geography: Created in 1979, Prince George-Valemount comprises of the centre of Prince George, with borders on the east side of Highway 16 and 97. The rural part of the riding consists of the towns stretching east along Highway 5 to Valemount, and rural lands about 50 kilometres south of Prince George. The outskirts and southern suburbs of Prince George tend to vote Liberal, while the city of Prince George itself is friendlier to the NDP.

Candidates

Liberals-Shirley Bond: Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour. Bond was first elected in 2001 and has held a number of ministerial appointments including Solicitor General, Minister of Transportation, and Minister of Advanced Education, Minister of Justice and Attorney General. Before being elected, she was the chair of the Prince George School Board.

NDP-Natalie Fletcher: Works at University Hospital as a sterile processing technician and is a labour activist and Hospital Employees’ Union member.

Green: Nan Kendy: A retired teacher, in 2007 she earned an M.Ed. from University of Victoria, focusing on Aboriginal and environmental education.

2017 Stats: Prince George-Valemount

Population (2014): 48,267 (71st)

Population Deviation from Average: -9.1 per cent

Area: 31,467 sq km (11th)

Pop Density: 1.5 (76th)

Average Age: 39.8 years (54th)

English as Second Language: 10.83 per cent (67th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 1.69 per cent

German – 1.65 per cent

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 0.52 per cent