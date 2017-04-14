B.C. election 2017: Victoria Swan Lake riding
In 2013 NDP Incumbent Rob Fleming won reelection by a better-than 2:1 margin. 54 per cent to 23 per cent, and like in nearby Victoria-Beacon Hill, the Green Party candidate finished second here, winning 23.2 per cent.
In 2009: Fleming won this riding over Liberal candidate Jesse McClinton by more than 7000 votes, 61-27 per cent. The Greens have made this riding one of their targeted ridings in this election, although have a significant gap to make up to beat Fleming.
History & Geography: Created in 1991 when Victoria was broken up from a two-member district into two smaller seats, Victoria-Swan Lake consists of Victoria north of Bay street, and Saanich west of Shellbourne and south of McKenzie Street east of Highway 17, at which point Highway 1 becomes the dividing line. The riding has elected an NDP candidate in five of its six elections, with heavy support for the party in Fernwood.
Candidates
Liberals-Stacey Piercey: CEO of Stuff2Digital Inc, a digital media consulting company. A transgender candidate and LGBTQ advocate.
NDP-Rob Fleming: The critic for Education, Fleming was first elected in 2005 after serving on Victoria city council for six years. He worked for a communications consulting business, and was president of UVic’s student union.
Greens- Chris Maxwell: A Cancer Researcher and PhD at BC Children’s Hospital. Should Maxwell win, he says he plans to move to Victoria and live in the riding.
2017 Stats: Victoria-Swan Lake
Population (2014): 51,569 (64th)
Population Deviation from Average: -2.9 per cent
Area: 18 sq km (72nd)
Pop Density: 2,864.9 (16th)
Average Age: 40.4 years (48th)
English as Second Language: 16.45 per cent (43rd)
Top 3 Second Languages:
Chinese, n.o.s. – 1.74 per cent
Cantonese – 1.32 per cent
German – 1.21 per cent
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.