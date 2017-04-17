B.C. election 2017: Delta North riding

In Delta North in 2013, BC Liberals won by 203 votes (44.5 per cent to 43.6 per cent).

Scott Hamilton is the BC Liberal incumbent. This riding has been won by the NDP several times in the past. In 2013, the NDP vote declined by 900 while the BC Liberal vote climbed by 1,100. The Conservatives took almost 1,000 votes and most should go to the Liberals this time (if they vote). The Uber taxi issue may figure prominently here.

In 2009, NDP incumbent Guy Gentner successfully held this riding by defeating Liberal Jeannie Kanakos by nearly 2,000 votes (50 per cent to 41 per cent).

History & Geography: Delta North has had the same boundaries since being created in 1991, which is all of the municipality east of Highway 91. It also includes Annacis Island. The riding went to the NDP in 1991, 2005 and 2009, and went to the Liberals in 1996 and 2001. The southern suburbs around Briarwood Crescent and Sunshine Hills lean towards the Liberals, while the northern part of the riding often supports the NDP.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Scott Hamilton: Elected to the Legislature in 2013 after four terms as a Delta councillor. Served as Chair of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services

before 2013 when he worked in the Ministry of Labour and Citizens’ Services for 10 years.

NDP – Ravi Kahlon — Former national field hockey star and Olympian (Sydney 2008, Beijing 2008.) For the last six years, Kahlon has worked in the NDP Caucus as Director of Stakeholder Relations, liaising between the party and labour, environmental, First Nations and business groups.

Greens – Jacquie Miller: A policy analyst and researcher. Miller previously worked for the NWT government on resource and infrastructure projects. Miller is an active Green Party organizer.

2017 Stats: Delta North

Population (2014): 55,011 (55th)

Population Deviation from Average: 3.6 per cent

Area: 32 sq km (63rd)

Pop Density: 1,719.1 (26th)

Average Age: 39.4 years (60th)

English as Second Language: 39.69 per cent (23rd)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 18.38 per cent

Hindi – 2.89 per cent

Mandarin – 2.62 per cent