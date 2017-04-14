B.C. election 2017: Columbia River Revelstoke riding

This riding has been won by the NDP in the last six elections, the last three by Norm Macdonald, who is not seeking re-election.

In 2013: NDP Norm Macdonald won his third straight victory handily — defeating Liberal Doug Clovechok by more than 1600 votes, 48 – 36 per cent.

In 2009: The NDP’s Norm Macdonald won his second straight election in this riding, defeating Liberal Mark McKee by over 2000 votes, 55 – 38 per cent. The BC Conservatives took 1162 votes, and have yet to field a candidate.

History & Geography: Columbia River-Revelstoke comprises the northeast portion of the Kootenays, guided by Highway 1 from just before Revelstoke to the border, and Highway 95 from Golden to the northern outskirts of Cranbrook. It’s a descendent of the old Columbia River riding that the Socreds held for decades, much of it under James Chabot from 1963-1986. But it has gone NDP in four of the last six elections, with the party doing very well in Kimberly and Golden.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Doug Clovechok: An educator, Clovechok is the manager of the Invermere Campus of College of the Rockies. He lived in Calgary for over two decades, founding the Calgary Educational Partnership Foundation, he now lives near Fairmont Hot Springs.

NDP – Gerry Taft – Mayor of invermere. His nomination was the subject of some controversy over the effectiveness of the NDP’s equity policy. Taft claims he’s bisexual, so he qualifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, even though he’s a white man with a female partner and a child.

Greens – Samson Boyer — At 18 one of the youngest candidates (maybe the youngest?) running in this election. Works in the hospitality and tourism industry and is a beekeeper.

2017 Stats: Columbia River-Revelstoke

Population (2014): 31,907 (81st)

Population Deviation from Average: -39.9 per cent

Area: 37,704 sq km (8th)

Pop Density: 0.8 (81st)

Average Age: 44.4 years (23rd)

English as Second Language: 9.92 per cent (74th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

German – 2.68 per cent

Italian – 0.72 per cent

Dutch – 0.51 per cent