B.C. election 2017: Kootenay West riding

In 2013: NDP incumbent Katrine Conroy won her third term by a huge margin, 63 per cent-21 per cent.

In 2009: Conroy thumped BC Liberal candidate Brenda Binnie by over 8,000 votes, 67-22 per cent, the second largest margin of victory for the NDP in 2009.

History & Geography: The westernmost of the four Kootenay ridings, Kootenay West is comprised of Slocan Lake, the Arrow Lakes, Trout Lake, and the Trail-Rossland-Castlegar triangle of cities in the south of the riding. Other major towns include New Denver and Nakusp. A descendant of Rossland-Trail, this riding has voted NDP in 10 of the last 11 elections, often by large margins.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Jim Postnikoff: A repeat candidate for the Liberals, Postnikoff is a small business owner, Postnikoff worked in the mining and forestry industries for 25 years. He now runs a family farm and runs a mini storage business.

NDP – Katrine Conroy: The opposition spokesperson for Interior Economic Development, Columbia Power, and Columbia River Treaty, Conroy was first elected in 2005 in the West Kootenay-Boundary district that preceded West Kootenay. Wife of Ed Conroy, who held Rossland-Trail from 1991-2011, she ran a ranch before entering politics.

Green – Sam Troy: She works seasonally at Rossland’s Red Mountain Resort as the Outdoor Operations and Ski Patrol Dispatcher and spends her summers working in forestry.

2017 Stats: Kootenay West

Population (2014): 41,302 (76th)

Population Deviation from Average: -22.2 per cent

Area: 12,009 sq km (20th)

Pop Density: 3.4 (69th)

Average Age: 47.2 years (12th)

English as Second Language: 12.24 per cent (60th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Russian – 4.29 per cent

Italian – 1.63 per cent

German – 1.39 per cent