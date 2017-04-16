B.C. election 2017: Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

In 2009: NDP incumbent Scott Fraser won a second term by over 4,500 votes over BC Liberal challenger Dianne St. Jacques, 59-32 per cent.

History & Geography: The riding formerly known as Alberni-Pacific Rim stretches the entire width of central Vancouver Island, from Tofino and now encompasses part of the Comox Valley including Cumberland, Denman and Hornby islands.

The riding had 200 immigrants decide to locate in the riding between 2000 and 2005, the third lowest number in B.C. 13.4 per cent people identify as aboriginal in Alberni-Pacific Rim, compared to 4.8 per cent for the entire provinc

Candidates

This riding has traditionally been an NDP stronghold, having elected an NDP or CCF MLA in 12 of the last 15 elections, including former leader Bob Skelley from 1972 to 1988. Many of the rural parts of the riding are neutral in political affiliation, but Port Alberni itself is heavily NDP.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Darren DeLuca: A local realtor and hunting guide with a lengthy history of community service, DeLuca is currently a member-at-large of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Highway 4 Transportation Committee and a director of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Junior A hockey team.

NDP – Scott Fraser: Opposition spokesperson for Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation, he also serves as Caucus Deputy Whip. Fraser was Mayor of Tofino from 1996 to 1999, and now makes Nanaimo his home.

Green – Alicia LaRue: An environmental artist, using post-consumer waste as her medium. A freelance designer, she has worked with environmental groups like the Wilderness Committee and Ancient Forest Alliance.

2017 Stats: Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Population: 43,430 (71st)

Size: 13,141 km (17th)

Density: 3.3 people/km (69th)