B.C. election 2017: Vancouver-Fairview riding

The NDP’s George Heyman won the riding from the BC Liberals in the 2013 election by a margin of 47.3 per cent to 42.7 per cent, and may have an easier time this time around given that anti-Kinder Morgan sentiment is likely running high in Kitsilano (although that could also cause a split vote with the Greens).

In 2009: Liberal Margaret MacDiarmid won this riding in a rematch of a 2008 by-election, defeating sitting NDP MLA Jenn McGinn by just over 1,000 votes, 47-42 per cent.

History & Geography: Created in 2001 from the old Little Mountain riding, this diverse riding incorporates parts of South Granville, Shaughnessy, Mount Pleasant, and Riley Park. It’s bordered by Main Street to the east and 33rd Avenue to the south, with both Granville and Arbutus Streets serving as the western boundary. The general area of Grace McCarthy’s riding for nearly 25 years, this riding has elected Social Credit, Liberal, and NDP candidates in the past. Right-wing candidates tend to rack up large margins in Shaughnessy, while the NDP does better around Main Street.

Candidates

Liberals – Gabe Garfinkel: He owns a health-care communications consulting business and is a former associate VP for consulting firm FleishmanHillard Vancouver. He has served as an adviser to Premier Christy Clark and former health minister Dr. Margaret MacDiarmid.

NDP – George Heyman: First elected in 2013, Heyman served as opposition spokesperson for Environment, Green Economy and Technology. Heyman is a long-time high-profile labour and environmental leader and served as executive director of Sierra Club BC from 2009-2012. Before that, he was president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union from 1999-2008.

Greens – Louise Boutin: A Vancouver realtor, social and environmental advocate, Boutin ran federally in 2011 for the Greens in Vancouver-Kingsway, and in the 2011 municipal elections as a Green school board trustee candidate.

2017 Stats: Vancouver-Fairview

Population (2014): 59,701 (22nd)

Population Deviation from Average: 12.4 per cent

Area: 9 sq km (83rd)

Pop Density: 6,633.4 (5th)

Average Age: 37.9 years (77th)

English as Second Language: 28.53 per cent (35th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Cantonese – 4.03 per cent

Chinese, n.o.s. – 3.16 per cent

Mandarin – 2.95 per cent