B.C. election 2017: Peace River North riding

In 2013, Liberal Pat Pimm won re-election handily (43 per cent to 31 per cent).

In 2016, he was arrested and charged with assault but in February 2017 that charge was stayed, after he agreed to be bound by a peace bond for eight months. He resigned from caucus in October and has been sitting as an independent. He is not running in 2017.

In 2009, Pimm defeated independent Arthur Hadland by just over 1,000 votes (43 per cent to 31 per cent).

History & Geography: The larger more rural of the two Peace River ridings, Peace River North was created in 1956. The towns of Fort St. John and Fort Nelson are the largest population centres in this sparsely populated riding, which encompasses the most northeast section of the province. It has gone to the Social Credit, Reform, and Liberals parties, but the NDP have never received more than 30 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Liberals – Dan Davies – A Fort St. John councillor and teacher-on-call, who works in the construction industry in the summer and as a truck driver. A 22-year reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces.

NDP – Robert Dempsey: is a teacher at North Peace Secondary School in Fort St. John. He is a former officer in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve and worked as a corrections officer before becoming a teacher.

2017 Stats: Peace River North

Population (2014): 43,263 (74th)

Population Deviation from Average: -18.6 per cent

Area: 175,813 sq km (2nd)

Pop Density: 0.2 (85th)

Average Age: 32.2 years (87th)

English as Second Language: 12.24 per cent (59th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

German – 5.25 per cent

Russian – 1.61 per cent

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 0.57 per cent