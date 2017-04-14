B.C. election 2017: Coquitlam Malliardville riding

(2013 vote: 41 vote win; 45.7 per cent — 45.6 per cent). Selina Robinson won by the skimpiest of margins last time (redistribution increased her winning margin to 71), and she’ll be facing the same opponent — businessman Steve Kim, who has high standing in the local Korean community. The NDP has proved victorious here several times in the past, but it’s always close.

In 2009: New Democrat Diane Thorne squeaked out a victory by under 1000 votes for the second straight election, defeating Dennis Marsden by 668 votes, 48 – 45 per cent.

History & Geography: Coquitlam-Malliardville has existed since 1979, going to the NDP in every election but 1983 and 2001. It has centred around the core of Coquitlam, and today consists of most parts of the city south of Barnett Highway, with the exception of some neighbourhoods in the northwest that border Port Moody. The suburbs closer to Mundy Lake and Colony Farm tend to support the Liberals, while NDP support is fairly evenly distributed through the riding.

Candidates

Liberals -Steve Kim: A small business owner, Kim is the founder and President of Boilingpoint Group, a marketing and communications firm. The former chair of the C3 Korean Canadian Society, Kim has degrees from Western University and Korea University.

NDP – Selina Robinson: Inclumbent. The New Democrat Opposition spokesperson for mental health and addictions, seniors, local government and sports. Prior to jumping into Provincial politics, she was A two-term city councillor, and was the highest vote-getter in the 2011 civic election in Coquitlam. She has worked for SHARE Family & Community Services for over two decades and has a Master’s Degree in Counselling Psychology.

Greens – Nicola Spurling is the chair of the Vancouver Pride Societ Outreach Committee. According to her website she has a background in project management, construction, sales, economics, research and marketing.

2017 Stats: Coquitlam-Maillardville

Population (2014): 58,351 (32nd)

Population Deviation from Average: 9.8 per cent

Area: 30 sq km (64th)

Pop Density: 1,945.0 (23rd)

Average Age: 41.1 years (44th)

English as Second Language: 38.68 per cent (26th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Korean – 5.48 per cent

Mandarin – 3.46 per cent

Chinese, n.o.s. – 3.43 per cent