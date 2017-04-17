B.C. election 2017: Prince George-Mackenzie riding

In 2013, Liberal newcomer Mike Morris easily won the election, taking more than 55 per cent of the vote.

In 2009, Liberal cabinet minister Pat Bell defeated NDP candidate Tobias Lawrence by nearly 3,500 votes (56 to 37 per cent).

History & Geography: Created in 1979, Prince George-Mackenzie comprises the western part of Prince George, north of Highway 16 and west of Highway 97. The rural part of the riding is north of Prince George, consisting of the towns along Highway 39, including Mackenzie, Bear Lake, and Summit Lake. The Hart Highlands, north of Prince George, are strong Liberal territory, while Mackenzie and some of the smaller towns are more friendly to the NDP.

Candidates

Liberals – Mike Morris: Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. Before entering, Morris served in the RCMP for 32 years, rising to the rank of North District superintendent before retiring in 2005.

NDP – Bobby Deepak: A lawyer, Deepak founded North Labour Law in Prince George in 2006, focusing primarily in administrative law. He grew up in Prince George, and has a Criminology degree from SFU and a law degree from the University of Ottawa. He has taught at the College of New Caledonia. Deepak ran for the NDP in 2013.

2017 Stats: Prince George-Mackenzie

Population (2014): 46,894 (73rd)

Population Deviation from Average: -11.7 per cent

Area: 20,511 sq km (15th)

Pop Density: 2.3 (75th)

Average Age: 39.2 years (64th)

English as Second Language: 9.82 per cent (75th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

German – 1.67 per cent

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 1.31 per cent

Italian – 0.42 per cent