B.C. election 2017: Vancouver-False Creek riding

In 2013, former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan won this riding handily (52 per cent to 37 per cent) over NDP candidate Matt Toner.

In 2009, Liberal Mary McNeil won this seat by over 4,500 votes, defeating NDP candidate Jordan Parente 56 – 28 per cent.

History & Geography: Created for the 2009 election to accommodate the dramatic growth in Vancouver’s downtown population, Vancouver-False Creek has two sections. The main part is the city’s downtown core east of Burrard (and east of Jervis for a few blocks north of Georgia), not including the Downtown Eastside. The second area consists of parts of Vancouver between Arbutus and Main streets close to False Creek, including communities in Kitsilano, Granville Island, and the Olympic Village.

Candidates

Liberals – Sam Sullivan: The former Mayor of Vancouver, Sullivan served on city council from 1993 to 2005, before serving as mayor from 2005 to 2008. He defeated Christy Clark for the NPA’s mayoral nomination in 2005. He sits on the Select Standing Committee on Crown Corporations, the Select Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Legislative Review Committee.

NDP – Morgane Oger: A high-tech entrepreneur and the first transgender woman to run for a major political party in Canada, Oger serves as Chair of the Trans Alliance Society and Chair of the Vancouver District Parent Advisory Council.

Greens – Bradley Shende: TV and Digital media entrepreneur, and former segment presenter on the Global BC Morning news. Founder of CRED: Conversations for Responsible Economic Development.

2017 Stats: Vancouver-False Creek

Population (2014): 57,261 (43rd)

Population Deviation from Average: 7.8 per cent

Area: 6 sq km (87th)

Pop Density: 9,543.5 (1st)

Average Age: 35.8 years (83rd)

English as Second Language: 38.88 per cent (25th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Persian (Farsi) – 3.97 per cent

Korean – 3.63 per cent

Cantonese – 3.47 per cent