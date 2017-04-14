B.C. election 2017: Nanaimo riding

In 2013: NDP MLA Leonard Krog won this riding handily, (46 per cent-26 per cent).

Nanaimo is central part of the NDP’s island power base, having voted “orange” in 12 of the last 14 elections, but the BC Liberals are hoping to make inroads this time around, having launched a distinct “island” platform.

In 2009: Krog defeated BC Liberal Jeet Manhas by over 4,500 votes, 54-36 per cent.

History & Geography: A Nanaimo riding has existed in B.C. since the first election in 1871, and for the most part has retained the same general boundaries. Today, the riding contains all but the extreme north and south of the city, going as far south as 5th Street, and as far north as Rutherford Drive.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Paris Gaudet: Tech entrepreneur and the Executive Director of Innovation Island, a tech organization based in Nanaimo. For the first time ever, the Liberals have launched an Island-specific platform.

NDP – Leonard Krog: The opposition critic for the Attorney General, Krog was previously an MLA from 1991-1996 in the neighbouring riding of Parksville-Qualicum. He finished second to Carole James in the 2003 NDP leadership race, and was re-elected to the legislature in 2005. A lawyer, Krog was previously President of the Nanaimo City Bar Association.

Greens – Kathleen Harris: A registered nurse with 30 years experience, Harris is also an instructor at the University of Victoria. She is working on her Doctoral degree in Health Promotions Leadership.

2017 Stats: Nanaimo

Population (2014): 57,008 (45th)

Population Deviation from Average: 7.3%

Area: 458 sq km (40th)

Pop Density: 124.5 (47th)

Average Age: 44.3 years (25th)

English as Second Language: 11.15% (64th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

German – 1.27 per cent

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 0.99 per cent

Dutch – 0.64 per cent