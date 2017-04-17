B.C. election 2017: West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding
In 2013: B.C. Liberal Jordan Sturdy held this riding for the party, taking 52 per cent of the vote, to the NDP’s Ana Santos’ 32 per cent.
In 2009: B.C. Liberal incumbent Joan McIntyre defeated Green Party candidate Jim Stephenson by over 6,000 votes (55 per cent to 22 per cent).
History & Geography: Created in 1966 as West Vancouver-Howe Sound, the riding consists of West Vancouver west of 28th street, Bowen Island, and all the towns along the Sea to Sky highway from Lions Bay to Pemberton. The Liberals and Social Credit parties have won this riding in every election since its creation.
Candidates
Liberals-Jordan Sturdy: Incumbent, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment. Before making the jump to provincial politics, Sturdy served three terms as Mayor of Pemberton, beginning in 2005. He is the owner of Pemberton’s North Arm Farm.
NDP-Michelle Livaja: A communications student at Capilano University, Livaja previously worked for more than a decade at the B.C. Nurses’ Union.
Greens- Dana Taylor: A former two-term North Vancouver City councillor, Taylor is currently the executive vice president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of B.C.
2017 Stats: West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
Population (2014): 55,129 (54th)
Population Deviation from Average: 3.8 per cent
Area: 11,709 sq km (21st)
Pop Density: 4.7 (67th)
Average Age: 39.1 years (67th)
English as Second Language: 16.96 per cent (42nd)
Top 3 Second Languages:
Panjabi (Punjabi) – 2.19 per cent
German – 2.02 per cent
Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 0.91 per cent
