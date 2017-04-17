B.C. election 2017: Vancouver-Point Grey riding

In 2013, the Vancouver-Point Grey riding was won by NDP candidate David Eby.

Eby won by 1,063 votes; 47.6 per cent to 43.2 per cent, beating Christy Clark in what was Gordon Campbell’s old riding. It will likely be close again, but Eby has carved out a good public profile since the election, which should make things a little smoother for him.

In 2009: Then premier Gordon Campbell won this riding over NDP challenger Mel Lehan for the second straight time, defeating him 50 per cent to 40 per cent. Needing a seat in the legislature, Clark replaced him in a 2011 by-election, defeating Eby by just over 500 votes, 49 per cent to 45 per cent.

History & Geography: The Vancouver-Point Grey riding has existed since 1933, but Vancouver-Quilchena was split off from the previously two-member riding in 1991. It now consists of UBC, along with all of Vancouver, north of 16th and west of Arbutus. The liberals tend to dominate in Point Grey and the University Endowment Lands, while the NDP do well in Kitsilano.

Candidates

BC Liberals- James Lombardi: A ‘social entrepreneur’, Lombardi has worked for the Free the Children charity and was director of “We Day”. Lombardi has the support of several prominent B.C. Liberal funders, including Lorne Segal and Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia.

NDP-David Eby: First elected in 2013, Eby has enjoyed a high profile as opposition housing critic. Before politics, Eby, a lawyer, was the longtime executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. Prior to that, he worked for the Pivot Legal Society.

Greens- Amanda Konkin: A producer and actress, she was on the production team of the world’s first transgender sitcom “The Switch.”

2017 Stats: Vancouver-Point Grey

Population (2014): 60,611 (11th)

Population Deviation from Average: 14.1 per cent

Area: 42 sq km (59th)

Pop Density: 1,443.1 (28th)

Average Age: 37.5 years (79th)

English as Second Language: 33.24 per cent (29th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Mandarin – 5.75 per cent

Chinese, n.o.s. – 5.16 per cent

Korean – 2.53 per cent