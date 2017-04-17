B.C. election 2017: Vancouver-Quilchena riding

In 2013: B.C. Liberal Andrew Wilkinson, who replaced veteran MLA Colin Hansen, handily won the election, defeating NDP challenger Nicholas Scapillati nearly three-to-one (64 per cent to 25 per cent).

In 2009: Longtime Liberal cabinet minister Colin Hansen crushed NDP candidate James Young by over 11,000 votes, (70 per cent to 21 per cent).

History & Geography: Created in 1991 from the Vancouver-Point Grey riding, Quilchena spans all of Vancouver south of 16th Avenue and west of Granville until 57th Avenue, and West Boulevard south of that. The riding has never elected an NDP candidate.

Candidates

BC Liberals-Andrew Wilkinson: Since December, 2014, served as Minister of Advanced Education. Previously he was Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services. A lawyer, Wilkinson is the former president of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, B.C. Liberal Party, and B.C. Mountaineering Club. A Rhodes Scholar, Wilkinson has a medical degree from Alberta and law degrees from Oxford and Dalhousie. He has been a deputy minister for both Economic Development and Intergovernmental relations.

NDP- Madeline Lalonde: Works as an IT recruiter for S.i. System, a high-tech temp and recruitment company. A young candidate, 22 year-old Lalonde got involved in the NDP while at UBC.

Greens-Michael Barkusky: A CPA and CGA, Barkusky has run his own accounting practice for more than two decades. He’s also a director for the “Board of Change” business group.

2017 Stats: Vancouver-Quilchena

Population (2014): 59,953 (18th)

Population Deviation from Average: 12.9 per cent

Area: 23 sq km (69th)

Pop Density: 2,606.7 (18th)

Average Age: 43.4 years (29th)

English as Second Language: 41.15 per cent (22nd)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Mandarin – 10.21 per cent

Chinese, n.o.s. – 9.42 per cent

Cantonese – 7.23 per cent