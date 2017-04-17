B.C. election 2017: Surrey South riding

This is a new riding, created in the 2015 to account for the rapid population growth in south Surrey. It stretches from Langley to Mud Bay and south to the US border. Based on returns from the 2013 election — which would have translated to a near 5,000-vote win — this should be a safe seat. BC Liberal Cabinet member Stephanie Cadieux is running in her third Surrey riding in three elections. The area’s rapid growth has led to shortages of classroom space in schools, something the Liberals recently tried to address with the announcement of $217 million in school funding.

Candidates

BC Liberals’ Stephanie Cadieux currently serves as the Minister of Children and Family Development. Cadieux was first elected in 2009 in Surrey-Panorama. Prior to entering politics, she was the director of marketing and development for the BC Paraplegic Association and the president of Realwheels Society. She is the first wheelchair-bound MLA since Doug Mowat from 1983-1991.

NDP’s Jonathan Silveira is a realtor. Silveira has a background in University politics, having served on the CFS, the SFU Student Society and on the SFU Board of Governors. He was involved in negotiations to create the UPASS, the student transit pass. In 2014, he founded “Surrey Kids Matter” and ran unsuccessfully for School Trustee.

Green Party’s Pascal Tremblay is the co-founder of “The Good Kind” agency, which his website says, “helps social change organizations and campaigns amplify their impact and outreach efforts.” He is also the founder of an apparel company that has a social justice focus.

2017 Stats: Surrey South

Population (2014): 57,746 (40th)

Population Deviation from Average: 8.7 per cent

Area: 125 sq km (50th)

Pop Density: 462.0 (38th)

Average Age: 39.2 years (64th)

English as Second Language: 24.03 per cent (37th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 4.58 per cent

Mandarin – 3.19 per cent

Korean – 2.17 per cent