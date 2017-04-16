B.C. election 2017: Surrey-Cloverdale riding

Traditionally very safe BC Liberal territory.

In 2013: BC Liberal Stephanie Cadieux was elected by a 2-to-1 margin, 60 per cent to 28 per cent.

In 2009: BC Liberal Kevin Falcon won this riding for the third straight election, defeating the NDP’s Deborah Payment by over 7,000 votes, 63-30 per cent.

History & Geography: Created in 1991, Surrey-Cloverdale has elected the Liberals in all five elections it has been contested. It is bordered by 196th Street, 80th Avenue, 176th Street, 72nd Avenue, 152nd Street, and Highway 99.

Candidates

Liberals – Marvin Hunt: The sitting MLA for Surrey-Panorama was first elected to Surrey City Council in 1988, and served until 2013.

NDP – Rebecca Smith: Past VP of the NDP Surrey-Cloverdale riding association, Smith is the former executive director for the B.C. Psychological Association and worked for “A GP For Me”, the province-wide initiative to get more people family physicians.

Green – Aleksandra Muniak: A small business owner and long-time resident of Cloverdale.

2017 Stats: Surrey-Cloverdale

Population (2014): 59,649 (23rd)

Population Deviation from Average: 12.3 per cent

Area: 55 sq km (58th)

Pop Density: 1,084.5 (30th)

Average Age: 37.3 years (82nd)

English as Second Language: 28.96 per cent(34th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 8.94 per cent

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 2.38 per cent

Korean – 2.24 per cent