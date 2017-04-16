B.C. election 2017: Langley East riding

A newly named riding created in the 2015 redistricting, Langley East combines parts of the previous Langley and Fort Langley-Aldergrove ridings.

This is BC Liberal Country. In 2013 Rich Coleman trounced the competition for a fifth straight election (in Fort Langley-Aldergrove) by a 56 per cent to 24 per cent margin.

In 2009: Coleman defeated NDP challenger Gail Chaddock-Costello by over 7,500 votes, 61-30 per cent.

History & Geography: The area has always voted for a Social Credit or Liberal candidate.

Candidates

BC Liberals – Rich Coleman: The Deputy Premier and Minister of Natural Gas Development, and Minister Responsible for housing, Coleman was a small businessman before being elected in the 1996 election. He has served in a variety of cabinet roles, and has long been very close to the centre of power for the BC Liberals.

NDP – Inder Johal: A recent graduate from Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Criminology program, Johal currently works as the communications coordinator for the Kwantlen Public Interest Research Group.

Greens – Bill Masse: He worked for three decades for the DFO and was the Chief Fisheries Negotiator when he retired in 2004. An economist, he has been the Research and Policy Chair for the Green party since 2014.

2017 Stats: Langley East

Population (2014): 61,576 (5th)

Population Deviation from Average: 15.9 per cent

Area: 186 sq km (47th)

Pop Density: 331.1 (41st)

Average Age: 41.8 years (40th)

English as Second Language: 16.04 per cent (45th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Korean – 2.63 per cent

German – 1.98 per cent

Panjabi (Punjabi) – 1.25 per cent