B.C. election 2017: Vancouver-Kensington riding

The Vancouver-Kensington riding is typically an NDP riding.

In 2013: NDP Incumbent Mable Elmore handily won re-election, defeating BC Liberal challenger Gabby Kalaw (51 per cent to 38 per cent)

In 2009: NDP candidate Mable Elmore won this riding in her first election, defeating Liberal candidate Syrus Lee by over 2,000 votes, 5 per cent to 41 per cent.

History & Geography: Created for the 1991 election from parts of three different ridings, Vancouver-Kensington is bordered by Main Street to the west, East 49th Street to the south, Nanaimo to the east, and Kingsway to the north. The riding has elected the NDP candidate in five of the six elections it has been contested, including Ujjal Dosanjh in 1991 and 1996.

Candidates

BC Liberals-Kim Chan Logan: currently Telus’ Director of BC Government relations, and former (pre-2005) senior advisor to the BC Minister of Health. According to her website, she’s “affectionately known as East Van Chan” whose great-grandfather helped found Chinatown more than a century ago. In March, Chan Logan asked the liberal party to correct about $18,000 dollars in donations listed in her name, saying the money was spent on a Telus corporate credit card.

NDP-Mable Elmore: was elected in 2009, becoming the first MLA of Filipino descent in the B.C. legislature. In 2014, she announced she was seeking the federal NDP nomination for Vancouver East for the 2015 federal election. She ultimately lost the nomination race to Jenny Kwan. Prior to politics, Elmore was a bus driver for Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Greens-Simon Rear: active in the Green party at both the provincial and federal levels, Rear serves as the BC Green party Ombudsperson.

2017 Stats: Vancouver-Kensington

Population (2014): 61,250 (7th)

Population Deviation from Average: 15.3 per cent

Area: 9 sq km (83rd)

Pop Density: 6,805.6 (4th)

Average Age: 40 years (52nd)

English as Second Language: 61.56 per cent (9th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

Cantonese – 18.42 per cent

Chinese, n.o.s. – 10.84 per cent

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 7.46 per cent.