B.C. election 2017: Sannich North and the Islands riding

In 2013: A rare, evenly matched three-way race. The Green candidate from last time, Adam Olsen, is running again and is impressive (First Nations local councillor and small business owner). The NDP incumbent, Gary Holman, has had a low profile in the legislature. Usually friendly turf for BC Liberals, but the Greens could make this their second win (the riding is an example where the Greens take almost equally from both of the major parties, just like in Andrew Weaver’s riding of Oak Bay Gordon Head).

In 2009: Liberal cabinet minister Murray Coell won his fourth straight election, defeating NDP candidate Gary Holman by 245 votes, 45-44 per cent.

History & Geography: Saanich North and the Islands was created in 1991 when Vancouver Island gained an additional four ridings. It consists of Central Saanich, North Saanich, Sidney, and the lower Gulf Islands from Pender to Galiano. It has gone to the Liberals in each election since its formation, but this is a politically diverse riding. The Gulf Islands have supported the NDP in the past, while the Liberals do better on Vancouver Island. This riding is entirely inside the federal riding that Green Party leader Elizabeth May won in the 2011 federal election, becoming the first Green MP.

Candidates

Liberals-Stephen Roberts: A former bank executive, Roberts worked in the investment research divisions of Merrill Lynch, ING and Citibank.

He was the Liberal candidate in this riding in 2013. He sits on a number of volunteer boards and organizations and has a degree in Economics and Political Science.

NDP-Gary Holman: NDP Critic on Democratic Reform.

An economist, Holman previously worked on resource and land use issues throughout British Columbia, including lands in Nisga’a and Clayoquot Sound territories.

Greens-Adam Olsen: Deputy Green Party leader and Campaign Chair.

Served two terms as Central Saanich councillor, before stepping down to run federally for the Greens in 2013, Olsen is a First Nations housing consultant. A member of the Tsartlip First Nation.

2017 Stats: Sannich North and the Islands

Population (2014): 56,492 (47th)

Population Deviation from Average: 6.3 per cent

Area: 1,519 sq km (32nd)

Pop Density: 37.2 (56th)

Average Age: 53.1 years (3rd)

English as Second Language: 9.57 per cent (76th)

Top 3 Second Languages:

German – 1.81 per cent

Dutch – 1.06 per cent

Tagalog (Pilipino, Filipino) – 0.45 per cent