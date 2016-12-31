As we get set to ring in 2017, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable and stunning moments captured on video from the past year. Continue reading
From bee stings to leeches, celebs are willing to go the distance in the name of beauty.
William Christopher, who played the unassuming U.S. Army chaplain Father Mulcahy on the long-running hit TV series "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday.
Coaldale RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry says going to a call in a rural area offers different challenges compared to municipalities. They cover an areas east and west of Lethbridge, making response times to some collisions longer than what would be expected in town.
Here's what's on tap for next year's culinary scene.
The laptop was infected with malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name the U.S. government has given to malicious cyber activity by Russian civilian and intelligence elements.
In the past year, videos captured some intensely dramatic moments that captivated viewers. Here are some of the best of that list.
2016 was a horrible year for many, but Canadians are anticipating 2017 to be much better for their families.
Security measures had been heightened in Istanbul, with 17,000 police officers put on duty in Istanbul, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors.
Michael Walker used clothes he got for Christmas to stay warm inside his car overnight as temperatures plunged to -20 C.
Fire officials said out of the 135 rooms, 12 have been completely destroyed.
The prime minister says his resolution for 2017 is to "stand against the politics of fear and division."
Mother Nature is as capable of awe-inspiring beauty as she is of breath-taking terror – oftentimes, at the same moment, as these incredible videos prove.
The NDP government will give Alberta greenhouse operators a break on the carbon tax when it takes effect on Jan. 1.
Antonio Guterres faces an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk and have a good time.
Police have charged a pilot who was found to be impaired prior to his plane's departure from Calgary's International Airport Saturday.
2016 wasn't all bad. That's why Chris Hadfield took to Twitter to list all the good things that happened in the world over the last 365 days.
As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities.
President-elect Donald Trump has ditched his press pool once again — this time travelling to play golf at his club in Jupiter, Florida, without a pool of journalists on hand to ensure the public has knowledge of his whereabouts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly invited the children of U.S. diplomats to attend New Year's Eve celebrations in the Kremlin in Moscow
Below a picture of a grimacing Temer, the hackers wrote in Portuguese that they wanted "the death penalty for whoever is in Congress."
Authorities say a woman driving at least 70 mph hit a hill and launched into the roof of a group home in North Carolina.
A dive team was assembled in Cleveland on Saturday to begin recovery efforts for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.
An iconic chapter of Toronto's history — albeit a bit of a gaudy one — is coming to a close after 68 years.
After a slump in blood donations across the country, Canadian Blood Services says it needs one more solid week in donations in order to reach its target.
Three bombs killed 29 people in Baghdad on Saturday as fighting intensified in the northern city of Mosul, where Iraqi government forces are trying to rout Islamic State militants from their last major stronghold in the country.
President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers.
An avant garde Inuit throat singer who receives hate mail over her art and a children's story teller who grew up wanting to be a boy are among the latest recipients of the Order of Canada.
Parts of Syria saw continued fighting Saturday, on the second day of a nationwide cease-fire intended to pave the way for peace talks between the government and the opposition in the new year.
Moscow is hoping Donald Trump will reconsider the sanctions the U.S. is levying in response to its finding of election hacking, a wait-and-see strategy bolstered by the American president-elect's own approving words for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After eight years in office, U.S. President Barack Obama's term is coming to an end. Here are some his most memorable moments the past 12 months.
A Canada Day tradition is being repurposed tonight to herald the start of Canada's 150th year.