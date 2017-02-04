A former Alberta justice minister is calling on the federal government to move forward with Wynn’s Law. Continue reading
Look beyond the skimpy outfits and seductive dance moves, and you’ll find a group of career and community-minded women. Continue reading
U.S. President Donald Trump says he told Homeland Security to keep a close eye on people coming into the United States. Continue reading
Early last week Balzac Billy the groundhog saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. It looks like he was, in fact, right. Continue reading
Joe Gagliano was 29-years-old when he was arrested for his part in orchestrating one of the biggest sports-fixing scandals in U.S. history. Continue reading
Baguma started retweeting Trump voters’ misgivings about his unorthodox social media use, dismissal of U.S. intelligence reports and wealthy cabinet picks. Continue reading
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for two teenagers after a female employee at the Elk Island Youth Ranch suffered serious injuries in an assault. Continue reading
From intersex to transgender to non-binary, the world isn’t just blue and pink anymore. Continue reading
As the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons gear up for Super Bowl 51 in Houston, NASA shared some awe-inspiring photos of all three regions. Continue reading
Hundreds of players showed off their love for floor hockey at the annual Special Olympics Floor Hockey Invitational at the Northlands Expo Centre Saturday. Continue reading
Despite a federal judge’s decision to temporarily halt President Trump’s executive order, not everyone is willing to attempt a border crossing. Continue reading
The White House said Sunday it expects the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump’s executive power and reinstate his travel ban . Continue reading
Demonstrations against U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban took place around the world and in Calgary Saturday. It was a national day of action against Islamophobia and white supremacy. Continue reading
Members of the Chilean Canadian community association opened their doors for a cut-a-thon Saturday. Continue reading
A bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books. Continue reading
Kristen Stewart, in true SNL fashion, ripped into one of the show’s favourite topics, US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Continue reading
The latest Saturday Night Live skit mocked Trump’s calls with various world leaders, and depicted chief strategist Steve Bannon — portrayed by the Grim Reaper — as the man in charge. Continue reading
The petition states that Trump’s executive order violates human and international rights, and is incompatible with Canadian law and values. Continue reading
A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on accepting certain travellers and all refugees. Continue reading
Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live appearing as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Continue reading
There’s no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl can’t be denied: experience. Continue reading
So if fear plus anger plus the political system create the conditions for populist-driven change, where are things in Canada? Continue reading
Police have arrested a man in the strangulation of a New York City woman who had gone out for a run last summer and was found dead in a secluded marsh. Continue reading
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were outsprinted by Prince Harry as they took to the track at the Olympic Park in London for their mental health charity on Sunday, Feb. 5. Continue reading
Experts are worried teens who use pot to relieve stress or other ailments don’t know all the risks involved. Continue reading
From intersex to transgender to non-binary, the world isn’t just blue and pink anymore. Continue reading
President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when an interviewer called the Russian leader “a killer,” Trump said the United States has many of them. Continue reading
The minister tasked with crafting laws to make Canada more accessible to people with disabilities says employment will be a key focus of her efforts. Continue reading
TORONTO – Travellers at major Canadian airports who get caught up in U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban may be able to call on some legal help. Continue reading
The avalanches, which came after heavy snowfall, have also killed an estimated 550 animals and destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of farmland. Continue reading
Kristen Stewart, in true SNL fashion, ripped into one of the show’s favourite topics, US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Continue reading
Turkey’s anti-terrorism police have detained over 440 people for alleged links to the Islamic State group, the state-run agency reported Sunday. Continue reading
The centre will will help root out lone wolf and copycat attackers – no matter what kind of messaging inspires them, said Canada’s public safety minister. Continue reading
Asked what the threshold was for “broad support” or “consensus” – or whether the government had determined one – Gould said there wasn’t. Continue reading
Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are hoping to make it through a narrow window opened by legal challenges. Continue reading
The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons enjoyed an easy day ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, paying separate visits to NRG Stadium on Saturday to get acclimated with the site of the title game. Continue reading
The $12.8 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket sold in Ontario. Continue reading