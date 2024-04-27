Swallows vs racecars: Farmers vow to keep up the fight against proposed motorsports park approved by Alberta officials

See more sharing options

A racetrack proposed for a site near the hamlet of Rosebud has been given the green light by an environmental appeals board.

The plan for the motorsports park has pitted farmers and conservationists wanting to save wetlands and birds against those who want a place to drive fast cars.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more.