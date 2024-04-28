London, Ont. marks annual Day of Mourning to remember lives lost, injured at work

Send this page to someone via email

The London and District Labour Council (LDLC) is holding its annual Day of Mourning event on Sunday.

April 28, each year, is dedicated to workers across Canada who died, were seriously injured, or became ill on the job.

This year, LDLC says Canada’s unions are marking the day by calling on decision-makers to take immediate action to make work safe.

“Too many workers are still getting injured, falling ill, or dying as a result of their job,” said LDLC president Patti Dalton. “There were 269 workers’ deaths in Ontario in 2023. These deaths and thousands of injuries and illnesses every year are unconscionable.”

“Governments must commit to and provide resources for prevention and enforcement of health and safety regulations,” Dalton continued.

The Day of Mourning Event is taking place Sunday morning at the OPSEU Membership Centre in London.

LDLC will be presenting an award to community activist Kevin Jones, who has been an advocate for injured workers for many years.