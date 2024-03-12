Alberta budget includes nearly $13M to further expand Edmonton’s Winspear Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Winspear Centre in downtown Edmonton is getting a funding boost to help with its ongoing expansion project.

Alberta’s 2024 budget, if passed, dedicates $12.8-million over three years, beginning next year, to Phase 3 of the performing arts centre’s expansion project.

Phase 3 completes the 550-seat acoustic performance venue and adds community gathering spaces, music studios and classrooms.

“We are moving closer to completing our dream of building a centre where everyone can gather downtown to share, learn and enjoy music,” Annemarie Petrov, president and CEO of the Winspear Centre, said in a news release.

“Music is at the heart of how we, as humans, express ourselves. The new Winspear will be a place where anyone can come to ignite their creative spirit, and the province’s added contribution will truly make a difference.”

The Winspear Centre opened on the corner of 99th Street and 102nd Avenue in 1997. It is home to the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Tommy Banks Centre for Musical Creativity, and hosts numerous concerts and community events each year.

“We founded 5 Artists 1 Love 18 years ago to represent Black musicians and artists in Edmonton’s arts scene and take up space by performing in places where we felt we didn’t belong,” said Darren Jordan, founder of 5 Artists 1 Love.

“For a world-renowned venue like the Winspear to build a centre that opens doors for all communities and all cultures is so important, because creating an inclusive space begins with representation.”

The enhancement project is anticipated to create more than 240 construction jobs and 113 post-construction jobs, according to the Alberta government.

The Winspear Centre said 41 per cent of visitors come from outside of Edmonton. Once complete, the centre is expected to generate $4.5-million in economic impact in the first year.

“Winspear Centre is a treasured arts and culture hub that provides Albertans and visitors with world-class arts experiences while fostering a sense of community,” Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said in a news release.

“By supporting this transformational project, Alberta’s government is building a more vibrant arts scene in Edmonton, creating jobs and increasing access to arts for Albertans from every walk of life.”

The added space will allow the Winspear Centre to grow its educational programming to include 50 per cent more learners, for a total of 50,000 Albertans each year.