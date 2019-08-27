Announcement on Edmonton’s Winspear Centre expansion project expected Tuesday

An infrastructure announcement will be made Tuesday on the Winspear Project, an ambitious plan to expand the Winspear Centre music hall in downtown Edmonton.

The plan would see what is now a surface parking lot at the back of the performance centre transformed into a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use space. The site is on the west side of 97 Street between 102 and 102A avenues.

It would feature a 600-seat flex-use midsize acoustic hall, childcare centre, underground parkade, multifunctional spaces and commercial space.

The plan would also see the expanded space become the home base for community programming offered through the Tommy Banks Centre for Musical Creativity and allow increased capacity for education, outreach and partnership with sister arts organizations and business partners.

The Banks Centre offers a wide variety of programming for all people, including underserved youth studying orchestra and adults with Parkinson’s disease being mentored through a “jam session” by Edmonton Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Building the expansion would also fulfill the city’s original requirements for the land, according to the Winspear Project website.

The total cost of the project is about $73 million and includes a district energy plan to supply power to a number of buildings in the area. The Winspear expansion itself it expected to cost $54 million.

Back in March, Winspear Centre CEO Annemarie Petrov said $39 million was coming from all levels of government and that fundraising would bring in another $15 million.

Petrov said at that time that fundraising was still in the silent phase and “come the fall, when the construction starts, is when we’ll be doing the public phase of that fundraising campaign.”

An announcement will be made at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Winspear Centre’s main lobby.

Mayor Don Iveson is set to be there, along with Edmonton members of Parliament Amarjeet Sohi and Randy Boissonnault. The government said the MPs will be attending the event on behalf of federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

The expansion construction is scheduled to be complete in 2021 with a grand opening in 2022.

The concert hall, known for its excellent acoustics, opened in 1997 and is named after philanthropist Dr. Francis G. Winspear.

In 1988, he donated $6 million towards construction — which, according to the Winspear, was the largest single private donation to a performing arts facility in Canadian history at the time. (The donation would be $11.48 million in 2019 dollars, according to the Bank of Canada’s inflation calculator.)

More to come…

— With files from Slav Kornik, Global News