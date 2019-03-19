Edmonton Winspear Centre expansion includes performance, educational spaces

A major project in downtown Edmonton will benefit the city’s performing arts scene.

The Winspear Centre is set to undergo a significant expansion, with 42,000 square feet of new program space being added.

“This incredible facility built by the community. It provides an incredible concert space but what we recognize we always needed was additional program space for all those other things that music encompasses,” Winspear Centre CEO Annemarie Petrov said.

The expansion includes a 600-seat performance space, multi-purpose music spaces, educational rooms, childcare centre, underground parkade and commercial spaces.

Petrov said the total cost of the project is about $73 million, which includes a district energy plan that will supply power to a number of buildings in the area.

The Windspear expansion itself comes at a cost of $54 million.

“We’ve got $39 million combined coming from all levels of government and then there’s a fundraising portion here within the community or $15 million,” Petrov said.

“At this point, we’re still in the silent phase of that campaign, so we’re just starting our efforts for that in earnest and come the fall when the construction starts is when we’ll be doing the public phase of that fundraising campaign.”

Petrov said expansion construction is scheduled to be complete in 2021, with a grand opening in 2022.

The Winspear Centre first opened in 1997.