TikTok’s closure in Canada raises worries for creators’ revenue, support

Canadian TikTok creators fear that the federal government’s decision to shut down the app’s Canadian operations will erode their support system and limit earning potential.

Toronto-based TikTok culture commentator Mikael Melo says the app’s Canadian division helped local creators with account optimization, resolving technical issues and securing sponsorships.

He’s concerned that vital support will vanish with the closure.

The federal government ordered the dissolution of TikTok’s business in Canada on Wednesday, citing national security risks, but it did not ban the app.

2:08 TikTok must end business in Canada but app will stay available, feds say

Lifestyle and food content creator Mali Raja says TikTok’s Canadian arm frequently organized pop-up events and digital campaigns to spotlight local talent, and played a key role in connecting creators with brands.

The Toronto-based creator says she now feels less motivated to continue making TikToks when the future of the platform seems uncertain in Canada.

Advertisers may also become reluctant to invest in content on the platform, says Michelle Nguyen, president and chief strategist of Toronto-based social media agency Super Duper. As a result, Canadian creators may see a decline in ad dollars, she says.