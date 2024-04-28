Menu

Sports

Blades tie series with overtime win

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 12:27 am
1 min read
For the second straight night, the WHL Eastern Conference final needed overtime to decide a winner.

Moose Jaw took an early two to nothing lead, only for Saskatoon to tie it with two straight of their own.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Then Saskatoon would flip the script on Moose Jaw this time around, thanks to Fraser Minten’s goal just over 13 minutes into the extra frame.

Trending Now

The series will now shift back to Moose Jaw for games three and four, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night.

