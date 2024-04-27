Kelowna senior desperate for spot in care home after being denied

Send this page to someone via email

Two years ago, Daphne Wagner was given a life-changing diagnosis, and, with her condition worsening, she’s desperate for proper care.

“She’s going into level seven ALS which is the end of life and we have been trying to get her in a care home,” said friend of 27 years, Rebecca Claremont-Polman.

Wagner was set to move into a care home in Kelowna, B.C., this week, but on the day of the move-in appointment, she received a disheartening call.

“About 40 minutes before the appointment they called her cellphone and cancelled her spot,” said Claremont-Polman.

Claremont-Polman said Interior Health confirmed Wagner’s spot was cancelled after the facility found out about what equipment she uses, and that staff are not trained to use it.

“Daphne has Bulbar ALS, which is one of the worst. These machines help clear her throat so she can breathe,” said Claremont-Polman.

Wagner has now been denied by two facilities because of the equipment she uses, and as her health continues to decline, Wagner is in need of a care home.

“She has chosen to stay home for as long as she can to be with her dogs, her beautiful land, and her partner,” Claremont-Polman.

“She has now reached a point where she is not safe at home. She has fallen, has ended up in the hospital.”

With no success in finding a nurse at a care home trained in Wagner’s equipment, she turned to hospice, but even that has no guarantee if there’s no bed available.

“She has to work within a system that isn’t taking her at the moment because of machines that help advanced ALS patients. Ultimately it might be too late for her to go somewhere great,” said Claremont-Polman.

In a statement, Interior Health said it is discussing options with the family.

“Long-term care may be an option for some patients with ALS; however as it progresses, patients may require respiratory and professional nursing support that is only available in specific LTC homes that have staffing models that can support the care provision,” said Interior Health.