Consumer

Power adapters sold on Amazon may cause electric shock, Health Canada warns

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
Insignia air fryers under mass recall in Canada, U.S.
WATCH - Insignia air fryers under mass recall in Canada, U.S – Mar 15, 2024
Health Canada has issued a warning for nearly 100,000 power adapters sold on Amazon, citing a risk of electric shock.

The adapters, called Power-7 USB Wall Charger Model US2018, have since been removed from sale on Amazon.ca, according to the warning issued Thursday.

Amazon says 97,113 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between August 2020 and March 2024. Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program determined that the adapters pose an “unreasonable risk of electric shock,” the warning says.

USB power adapter sold on Amazon may pose electric shock risk.
USB power adapter sold on Amazon may pose electric shock risk.
Power adapters sold on Amazon may cause electric shock, Health Canada warns - image
Health Canada
Power adapters sold on Amazon may cause electric shock, Health Canada warns - image
Health Canada
The warning describes the product as a 2.1A/5V dual port USB cube power adapter in white with a grey stripe. The model number is US2018 and can be found on the prong side of the adapter.

The products were sold in packages of either five or two and can be identified by the Amazon Standard Identification number B083LBZX1F and B082XPSDFL.

The adapters were manufactured by the China-based company Love Chen Technology Inc./Power-7.

No injuries have been reported to Health Canada to date, the warning says.

Health Canada is advising consumers to immediately stop using the affected product and safely dispose of it in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements.

“Health Canada is committed to helping protect consumers from potentially dangerous consumer products,” the notice says.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

