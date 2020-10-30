Saskatoon municipal election: Ward overview

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents head to the polls on Nov. 9 to elect their municipal government.

Residents in each ward will elect a councillor to represent them for four years, along with voting for mayor.

Ward boundaries have changed since the 2016 municipal election.

Under Saskatchewan’s Cities Act, each ward must contain roughly the same population size with a variation of no more than 10 per cent from the average ward population.

The 2018 population census for the city indicated that the populations of wards 5 and 8 were below the variation rate, while wards 7 and 10 exceeded the limits.

The wards were redistributed as follows:

Silverspring and University Heights Development Area moved from Ward 10 to Ward 5;

Wildwood from Ward 9 to Ward 8;

Eastview from Ward 7 to Ward 9; and

Brevoort Park from Ward 8 to Ward 6.

At least one new councillor will be elected after Ann Iwanchuk, the councillor for Ward 3, said she would not seek re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents in Ward 4 will not be electing a councillor as Troy Davies was acclaimed after no other candidates came forward to run in the election.

Here is the full list of wards in Saskatoon and the candidates running for councillor.

Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 3

Ward 4

Ward 5

Ward 6

Ward 7

Ward 8

Ward 9

Ward 10