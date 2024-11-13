Saskatoon’s departing mayor reflects on his time in council

Saskatoon’s current mayor will be officially leaving his role Wednesday night.

Charlie Clark was first elected as mayor in 2016 and has served eight years, following his 10-year role as Ward 6 city councillor.

Clark had many goals and projects he was involved in throughout the years and Global News sat down with him to discuss how he feels about his time as mayor.

When he started his run as mayor, he wanted to inspire young people and families to stay and grow in Saskatoon and he feels he has made significant strides towards that.

“Over 75 per cent of graduates from (the) university and polytechnic say they want to stay here and do stay here, whereas when I first got elected to city council in 2006 over 75 per cent would leave. So, it does seem like that is the situation where people see those young people see a future here much more than they did in the past,” said Clark.

Clark said looking back on his journey, he is most proud of the improvements he has made for the city.

“I’m really proud of the way we have fixed up our neighbourhoods. Just the streets, the sidewalks, the water pipes, the parks and all of those things. I’m really proud of the exciting places that we’ve been able to partner to create, like the Nutrien Wonder Hub, the River Landing and the Remai Modern, the Gordie Howe sports complex, Optimist Hill,” said Clark.

“Those have really helped create that vibrancy in our city. And I’m proud of the work we’ve been doing to really try and break down some of the racism and the barriers that people face or the discrimination, whether it’s with the 2SLGBTQ community or the work on truth and reconciliation, as well as with newcomers who are coming here to try and make sure they have a sense of belonging.”

Clark added that he does wish he could have done more to help the homelessness situation during his time as mayor.

“I’d love to see that we really have a coordinated continuum of care so that we have far fewer people ending up homeless and many more getting the treatment and the housing and the support they need to to be able to live good lives and to have that stability,” Clark said.

Clark added that he thinks homelessness with be the biggest challenge the new council will be facing.

“The ongoing challenge around homelessness, addictions, mental health, you know, is going to be significant. Obviously, we’re still in an environment where inflation is having a big impact both on the city budget and also on people’s everyday lives and budgets. And so that affordability issue is going to be a real pressure point. We still need to be able to provide those services and also try to reduce the cost and the impact on residents through property taxes and fees.”

Clark gave some words of guidance and encouragement to whomever will be stepping up to fill his shoes.

“Whether it’s the mayor or the elected city councillors who’ve just been out there on the campaign trail, the reality of municipal politics is it’s problem solving-focused, and it’s not partisan. It’s not about left or right or division. It’s about how do you get at least six people to agree on a solution to a problem.”

Respect, Clark added, is key.

“It just requires collaboration. It requires people working together, listening to each other. One person can have all the ideas they want, but if they’re bullying their way through or trying or running other people down in the process, they’re not going to do very well,” said Clark.

“Focus your energy on problem solving, not on blaming and creating fear in your residents.”