Saskatoon’s mayoral race and civic election of 2024

The City of Saskatoon’s civic election is Wednesday and the big question is: with the current mayor, Charlie Clarke, stepping down, who will step up to fill his shoes?

Five people are running for mayor.

The candidates include:

Cynthia Block

Gordon Wyant

Cary Tarasoff

Don Atchison

Mike Harder

The election will also be a chance to elect new city councillors and school board trustees. Saskatoon could see as many as eight new councillors.

Two councillors have already been acclaimed — Ward nine with Bev Dubois and Ward 10 with Zach Jeffries.

Primary issues discussed over the campaign have included the downtown arena, homelessness and shelters, affordability and safety.

Saskatoon, the choice is yours. Election day is here.

Global News will have the results of the election as they roll in, with our live broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., with results expected shortly after.