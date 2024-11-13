SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatoon’s mayoral race and civic election of 2024

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
The City of Saskatoon's civic election is Wednesday and the big question is -- who will be the next mayor of Saskatoon with the current mayor, Charlie Clarke, stepping down – who will step up to fill his shoes. View image in full screen
The City of Saskatoon's civic election is Wednesday and the big question is -- who will be the next mayor of Saskatoon with the current mayor, Charlie Clarke, stepping down – who will step up to fill his shoes. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Saskatoon’s civic election is Wednesday and the big question is: with the current mayor, Charlie Clarke, stepping down, who will step up to fill his shoes?

Five people are running for mayor.

The candidates include:

  • Cynthia Block
  • Gordon Wyant
  • Cary Tarasoff
  • Don Atchison
  • Mike Harder
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The election will also be a chance to elect new city councillors and school board trustees. Saskatoon could see as many as eight new councillors.

Two councillors have already been acclaimed — Ward nine with Bev Dubois and Ward 10 with Zach Jeffries.

Trending Now

Primary issues discussed over the campaign have included the downtown arena, homelessness and shelters, affordability and safety.

Saskatoon, the choice is yours. Election day is here.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will have the results of the election as they roll in, with our live broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., with results expected shortly after.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices