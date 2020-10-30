Voting options in the Saskatoon municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon municipal election is on Nov. 9, but voting is already underway.

Anyone can vote in the municipal election if they meet the following guidelines on election day:

Canadian citizen;

at least 18 years of age;

a resident of Saskatoon for at least three consecutive months preceding the day of the election;

a resident of Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months preceding the day of the election.

There is no voter list so anyone casting a ballot is required to provide identification and sign a declaration stating they are eligible to vote.

The best option is a photo ID issued by a government agency, like a driver’s license.

Another option is two original pieces of information, both of which have your name and at least one with your address, such as a utility bill issued within the past six months.

The third option is to have someone vouch for you.

1:12 Saskatoon city council changes mail-in voting rules Saskatoon city council changes mail-in voting rules

Advance voting

Advance polls open on Oct. 30 and close on Nov. 5 at 10 locations in the city. City officials said people can use any advanced polling location to cast their vote.

New this year is a drive-thru advance poll, where voters can stay in their vehicle while casting their ballot.

Drive-thru voting takes place on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 422 46th St. E. in the North Industrial area.

City of Saskatoon / Supplied. City of Saskatoon / Supplied

Voter assist terminals (VAT) will be available at all advance polling locations with the exception of drive-thru voting and The Centre Mall.

VATs allow voters who are visually or physically impaired to cast their ballot independently and privately.

Election day

On election day, voting can be done at one of the polling locations in each ward which are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

An online poll finder will make finding where to vote easier. By entering their home address, voters will learn their poll number, location and address.

VAT is only available at France Morrison Central Library.

Voting in hospitals and Parkridge Centre takes place on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Final dates and times for voting at personal care homes will be determined by those facilities.

Homebound voting is not taking place in 2020 due to the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

COVID-19

Safety measures will be in place at all poll locations and officials are cautioning voters that they may encounter longer voting times.

Physical distancing and capacity limits are in place and voters will be asked to stay two metres (six feet) apart.

Hand sanitizers will be available prior to entering a polling station and there will be ongoing sanitization of common surfaces.

Election workers will be wearing masks and gloves and protective dividers will separate voters from workers.

Voters are being encouraged to wear a mask at polling stations and to bring their own marking device — ink, not pencil.

Mail-in ballots

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has passed.

The city’s civic election office said as of Oct, 28 it received over 14,000 applications through its online form.

Voters who receive their mail-in ballot before Nov. 2 should mark their candidates and return their ballot in the provided pre-paid envelope.

Those who received their mail-in ballot on or after Nov. 2 should plan on dropping their ballot off at the election office — 226 Cardinal Cres. — before 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Officials said more drop-off locations will be announced.

All mail-in ballots must be received by the close of voting on Nov. 9 to be counted in the election.