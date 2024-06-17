Understanding municipal issues key to upcoming election, outgoing mayor says

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has been in civic politics for 18 years and says, “it’s been an incredible experience.”

“I’ve enjoyed it because I kept going and continuing,” said Clark. “It’s a busy growing community and it requires a lot of attention. But it’s an incredible experience — a job like almost no other in terms of understanding the life of the city.”

Earlier this year, Clark announced he would not be seeking re-election, while stressing the key to getting any work done at a city level is to work together.

“You have to work and build the strongest relationship you can with the city staff and the experts at City Hall,” he said.

The Saskatoon civic election will be on November 13th this year, which gives citizens more than enough time for residents to determine what they would like to see going forward.

A political science professor at Saskatoon’s St. Thomas More College said a lot of the issues that affect citizens daily are municipal and it’s important for residents to get involved.

“(Maybe) we don’t participate enough as we should to see the city develop in the way that maybe makes sense on a lot of practical levels,” said Derek Eisner.

Three sitting city councillors have already announced they will not be running again.