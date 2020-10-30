Saskatoon municipal election: Mayoral candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Six candidates are running for mayor in the upcoming Saskatoon municipal election.

Among those are the incumbent, a former mayor and a former provincial cabinet minister.

Read more: Saskatoon mayoral candidates meet in first debate of 2020 civic election

A number of key issues have come up in the election campaign, including property tax hikes and a new downtown library.

Here is a look at the six candidates vying for your vote.

Don Atchison

Saskatoon mayor from 2003 to 2016 and served as a city councillor from 1994 to 2003.

Says he has proven leadership that is needed for the city to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Is “firmly entrenched” on a zero per cent tax increase in 2021 and is opposed to a bus rapid transit system.

In favour of a new library, but says a legal opinion is needed on whether borrowing already approved by council can be rescinded.

1:58 Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison announces comeback bid Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison announces comeback bid

Charlie Clark Incumbent

Mayor since 2016, previously served in council for 10 years.

Believes a strong economic future must be built where no one is left behind.

Says he can be fiscally prudent while reducing property taxes through efficient city growth, environmental innovation, embracing technology and leveraging partnerships with organizations and other levels of government.

Story continues below advertisement

Favours both the new library as approved by council and a bus rapid transit system.

1:53 Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces re-election bid Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces re-election bid

Rob Norris

Former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister in Brad Wall’s government, resigned as MLA in 2015.

Says he will hold property tax increases to one per cent annually.

Will shelf a proposed new downtown library and will not defund police.

Has proposed launching a municipal immigration nominee program to help grow the economy.

5:08 Rob Norris on joining the race for mayor of Saskatoon Rob Norris on joining the race for mayor of Saskatoon

Story continues below advertisement

Zubair Sheikh

Promising a zero per cent property tax increase.

Says the city should not spend close to $70 million on a new library.

Wants to eliminate unnecessary spending and attracting year-round tourism by offering tax incentives to construct an indoor theme park.

He also plans to bring in investors to construct charging stations for electric vehicles.

1:30 Zubair Sheikh running for Saskatoon mayor Zubair Sheikh running for Saskatoon mayor

Cary Tarasoff

Says he will steer clear of some large-scale projects — including a new library and area — and limit the purchase of land for said projects if elected.

Story continues below advertisement

Does not believe the city should undertake any major and expensive projects while it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic consequences.

Would build a rail tunnel under the city.

Does not support defunding the Saskatoon Police Service and says safe consumption sites are needed in the city.

Is not accepting political donations for his campaign.

4:11 Mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff on funding plans, infill focus Mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff on funding plans, infill focus

Mark Zielke

Says the city is facing an “epidemic of poverty, homelessness, addictions and mental health problems.”

Will seek an analysis of every city department’s budget and specifically the police budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Will shelf mega projects — including a new downtown library — “for now.”

Is in favour of revitalizing the downtown core and moving both the Lighthouse shelter and the bus mall.