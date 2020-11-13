Charlie Clark re-elected to second term as Saskatoon mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Charlie Clark is back for a second term as Saskatoon’s mayor.

With 74 of 77 polls reporting, Clark had an over 9,000 vote lead over Rob Norris in the municipal election.

Clark ran on a platform of being fiscally prudent and reducing property taxes, in part, through efficient city growth.

He is in favour of the new downtown library proceeding as approved by the previous city council and going forward with the bus rapid transit system.

Norris, a former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister, conceded.

Don Atchison was in third place. He is Saskatoon’s longest-serving mayor, having held the position from Oct. 22, 2003, until his defeat to Clark on Oct. 26, 2016.

Cary Tarasoff, Zubair Shiekh and Mark Zielke also received votes for mayor.

The election was scheduled for Nov. 6, but was postponed with 90 minutes of voting left due to a winter storm that left streets in the city clogged with snow.

A Saskatchewan government ministerial order issued on Monday allowed municipalities to postpone their elections due to the weather.

4:31 Former Saskatoon councillor on second Election Day Former Saskatoon councillor on second Election Day