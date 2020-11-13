Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Charlie Clark re-elected to second term as Saskatoon mayor

By David Giles Global News
Charlie Clark beat out five other challengers in Saskatoon’s delayed municipal election.
Charlie Clark beat out five other challengers in Saskatoon’s delayed municipal election. File / Global News

Charlie Clark is back for a second term as Saskatoon’s mayor.

With 74 of 77 polls reporting, Clark had an over 9,000 vote lead over Rob Norris in the municipal election.

Clark ran on a platform of being fiscally prudent and reducing property taxes, in part, through efficient city growth.

Read more: Saskatoon mayoral candidates address voter accessibility, weather response on final campaign day

He is in favour of the new downtown library proceeding as approved by the previous city council and going forward with the bus rapid transit system.

Norris, a former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister, conceded.

Don Atchison was in third place. He is Saskatoon’s longest-serving mayor, having held the position from Oct. 22, 2003, until his defeat to Clark on Oct. 26, 2016.

Cary Tarasoff, Zubair Shiekh and Mark Zielke also received votes for mayor.

The election was scheduled for Nov. 6, but was postponed with 90 minutes of voting left due to a winter storm that left streets in the city clogged with snow.

A Saskatchewan government ministerial order issued on Monday allowed municipalities to postpone their elections due to the weather.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonSaskatchewan NewsMunicipal ElectionSaskatoon NewsCharlie ClarkSaskatoon City HallSaskatoon Civic ElectionDon AtchisonSaskatoon Municipal ElectionSaskatoon 2020 Municipal ElectionRob NorrisMunicipal Election ResultsSaskatoon Municipal Election Results
