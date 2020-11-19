No recount for Ward 1 after close race in Saskatoon’s municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

A recount will not take place in Saskatoon’s Ward 1.

Kevin Boychuk asked for a recount after he lost to incumbent Darren Hill by 56 votes — 1,639 to 1,583 — in the Nov. 13 municipal election.

Saskatoon’s returning officer Scott Bastian said the difference between the votes does not meet the threshold for a recount under the Local Government Election Act.

Bastian said for a recount to happen, the number of ballots counted, but objected to, plus the number of reject ballots must be greater than 56.

“As noted on the accounting of ballots for Ward 1, the sum of the ballots objected to and the rejected ballots is 14,” Bastian said in a statement.

“Therefore, a request for recount is not warranted.”

On Monday, Boychuk told Global News he asked for a recount after stating he saw two manila envelopes of rejected ballots at a polling station on election night.

“(The results went) back and forth and I think it’s fair to our democratic process,” Boychuk said.

Bastian said the vote was conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

“Candidates were allowed an opportunity to oversee the process as required by the act,” Bastian said.

“Mr. Boychuk took advantage of this opportunity and was present at the election office on the night of Nov. 13, 2020. An explanation was provided to Mr. Boychuk for the date on the tape. It did not affect the count of votes.”

He went on to state there is more interest and scrutiny when election results are close and that all election protocols were followed.

“The City of Saskatoon uses electronic vote tabulating machines and has used this technology for 23 years,” Bastian said.

“Many other municipalities and other levels of government use similar technology. It is accurate and effective.”

