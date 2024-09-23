SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cynthia Block shares her plans for safety

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 7:23 pm
2 min read
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cynthia Block shares her plans for safety
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cynthia Block has announced her safety plans for Saskatoon, if she wins the election in November. Block says she wants to work alongside police and fire in a whole community approach.
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cynthia Block has announced her safety plans for Saskatoon, if she wins the election in November. Block says she wants to work alongside police and fire in a whole community approach.

“Every neighbourhood should feel safe. No parent should worry about their child going out to play in the park. And we should be able to jump on a bus and feel very comfortable,” said Block.

“That is my goal. But we know policing can’t get us there.”

Block, who is currently on city council, says she will make sure police have the resources they need to target crime.

Block said she also wants better communication with residents and more options for reporting problems.

“I’ll work with residents and businesses to create proactive neighbourhood safety plans to improve communication, coordinate resources, and stop crime before it happens,” said Block.

She is also advocating for well-maintained parks, lighting and calling for a 24-hour drop-in youth centre.

“Like basketball courts and ice rinks. It’s a place to grow up, to build connection, a sense of belonging, especially when home isn’t safe,” said Block.

Block is running against Cary Tarasoff, former MLA Gordon Wyant and former mayor Don Atchison. All three ask where these ides have been in her years as councillor.

Tarasoff says a safer city, for him, means more public washrooms, affordable housing and safer transit.

“Those are just fundamental shifts. We have to give some control back to people to give fair service to the people that are paying it to make sure that they’re safe,” said Tarasoff.

Wyant says he’s been talking about enhancing police resources his entire campaign.

“We also think and I’ve talked to the chief about this as well, a decentralization of the police service, creating precinct officers in different areas of Saskatoon.”

Atchison says he also wants to give police more resources.

“We’re going to get the officers back on the street again. We’re going to hold the board of police commissioners and the city city council responsible and accountable for what’s happening in our community,” said Atchison.

Meanwhile, Block claims she doesn’t have all the answers, but community problems need community solutions.

“What I do have is an urgent desire to champion a better way forward so that this is a good place for all people to thrive,” said Block.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

