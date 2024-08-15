Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison announces run for mayor

Don Atchison formally launched his campaign Thursday evening, bringing the number of candidates for the Saskatoon’s mayor chair to four.
Atchison was first elected mayor in 2003 and was re-elected three more times before he was defeated by current mayor Charlie Clark in 2016.
Atchison says his knowledge of and experience in civic politics will set him apart from the field.
“I want to be the mayor to make life better for everyone. I don’t want to be the mayor to be the mayor; I want the community as a whole to be healthy, to be vibrant, to be safe,” he said.
Atchison joins Cynthia Block, Gord Wyant and Cary Tarasoff in the mayoral race.
The election will be taking place on Nov. 13.
Mayor Clark announced in January that he would not be seeing re-election.
