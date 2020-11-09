Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Municipal election goes ahead in Saskatoon after severe winter storm

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 9:42 am
Click to play video '2nd wintry blast hits Saskatoon' 2nd wintry blast hits Saskatoon
WATCH: The last time a storm of this magnitude hit, it completely paralyzed Saskatoon.

Roads in Saskatoon may be impassible Monday due to a severe winter storm on Sunday, but that isn’t stopping the municipal election from going ahead.

Nov. 9 is election day in Saskatoon, with residents voting for a mayor, city councillors and school trustees.

Read more: Closures across Saskatoon as severe winter storm hits the city

Polling stations were scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

City officials said election workers are having trouble getting to their polling stations due to the snow– and ice-covered streets and there may be a delay in some locations opening.

“The city will do everything it can to keep the roads clear and provide access to the polling stations,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said Sunday.

“How it affects voter turnout is to be seen, but I can commit that the city will do everything we possibly can to keep the roads open.”

Read more: In-person high school classes in Saskatoon cancelled Monday due to snowstorm

Polls close at 8 p.m. and anyone in line at that time will be able to vote.

Election officials are asking voters for patience as crews work to clear streets and they are encouraging voters to wait until the afternoon to cast their ballots.

Voters are being encouraged to walk to polling stations or to use Saskatoon Transit as service becomes available.

All polling stations will also accept mail-in ballots. The election office made this change due to the winter storm.

