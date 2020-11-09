Municipal election goes ahead in Saskatoon after severe winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Roads in Saskatoon may be impassible Monday due to a severe winter storm on Sunday, but that isn’t stopping the municipal election from going ahead.

Nov. 9 is election day in Saskatoon, with residents voting for a mayor, city councillors and school trustees.

Polling stations were scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

City officials said election workers are having trouble getting to their polling stations due to the snow– and ice-covered streets and there may be a delay in some locations opening.

“The city will do everything it can to keep the roads clear and provide access to the polling stations,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said Sunday.

“How it affects voter turnout is to be seen, but I can commit that the city will do everything we possibly can to keep the roads open.”

Polls close at 8 p.m. and anyone in line at that time will be able to vote.

Election officials are asking voters for patience as crews work to clear streets and they are encouraging voters to wait until the afternoon to cast their ballots.

Voters are being encouraged to walk to polling stations or to use Saskatoon Transit as service becomes available.

All polling stations will also accept mail-in ballots. The election office made this change due to the winter storm.